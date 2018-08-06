FOTOGRAFÍA
La serie fotográfica que captura la belleza de los caballos islandeses
Los caballos islandeses son una raza de caballo que se da en Islandia. La comunión entre la nieve, el hielo y lo caballos fue lo que captó la atención del fotógrafo Drew Dogget
"In The Realm of Legends" es una serie fotográfica, obra del fotógrafo y cineasta Drew Doggett, radicado en la ciudad de Nueva York, que destaca la relación única entre Islandia y los caballos.
Islandia es uno de los países más sorprendentes del mundo. De los 103.125 kilómetros cuadrados que tiene la isla, 11.400 están cubiertos por hielo glaciar. De hecho, en Islandia se encuentra el segundo glaciar más grande de Europa, el Vatnajökull, que ocupa un 8% de la superficie total de la isla. Además de esto, muchos de los glaciares están situados sobre volcanes, originando una mezcla de fuego y hielo realmente cautivadora.
Aunque la naturaleza no es lo único llamativo de la isla. La fauna, en especial, los caballos islandeses, son otro de sus grandes atractivos. La comunión entre la nieve, el hielo y lo caballos fue lo que captó la atención del fotógrafo Drew Doggett a viajar hasta Islandia para la elaboración de una serie fotográfica con tintes mágicos que capturase "la relación entre esta tierra y los caballos".
"Islandia es un lugar surrealista, y los caballos son los compañeros perfectos de esta tierra inusual pero impresionante. La combinación de los dos es realmente inolvidable ", dijo Doggett a Bored Panda.
Los caballos islandeses son una raza de caballo que se da en Islandia. Aunque estos equinos son pequeños, a veces parecidos a los ponis, la mayor parte de los registros los consideran como caballos propiamente dichos.
