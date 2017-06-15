TENDENCIAS
El traje de baño femenino más "masculino"
El "Sexy Chest" dará mucho que hablar este verano, tanto en la piscina como en la playa
La marca de ropa Beloved Shirts ha hecho que la mujer se acerque más al hombre este verano, después de una publicación en su Instagram de un bañador femenino con pelo.
👉🏻WIN THIS SUIT👈🏻 Our Sexy Chest Swimsuit has been everywhere lately, and we think you deserve your own. Just follow the steps below and you could win one in the size and shade of your choice. All you have to do is: 1️⃣Follow us 2️⃣Repost this photo with the hashtag #BelovedShares 3️⃣Comment DONE below so we can look for your entry 🔥Winners announced Friday🔥
Pero no se ha quedado ahí la cosa. La marca de ropa todavía sigue patrocinando. El principal objetivo del traje de baño para mujeres es evitar las molestas miradas de los hombres. Bajo el nombre "Sexy Chest", el traje de baño dará mucho que hablar este verano.