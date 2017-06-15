Tendencias

El traje de baño femenino más "masculino"

El "Sexy Chest" dará mucho que hablar este verano, tanto en la piscina como en la playa

Imagen de Beloved Shirts.
Redacción 15/06/2017 21:57 h.
La marca de ropa Beloved Shirts ha hecho que la mujer se acerque más al hombre este verano, después de una publicación en su Instagram de un bañador femenino con pelo.

Pero no se ha quedado ahí la cosa. La marca de ropa todavía sigue patrocinando. El principal objetivo del traje de baño para mujeres es evitar las molestas miradas de los hombres. Bajo el nombre "Sexy Chest", el traje de baño dará mucho que hablar este verano.

 

We can't WAIT to see all your Sexy Suit photos! 👤Tag us to get featured 👙Link in bio

Una publicación compartida de Beloved Shirts (@belovedshirts) el