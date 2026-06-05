La playlist de...Oh! Gunquit, grupo de exotic Sci-fi surf-punk freaks

Esta es la playlist de Oh! Gunquit

► Zig zag wanderer- Captain Beefheart

► What´s inside a girl-The Cramps

► Privato Idaho - B-52´S

► Casbah- Sandy Nelson

► Down on the street - The Stooges

► I got friends -Warmduscher

► Let´s live - Aaron Neville

► Yes sir, I can boogie - Baccara

► Looking at you - MC5

► I'll bet you -Funkadelic