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La playlist de...Oh! Gunquit, grupo de exotic Sci-fi surf-punk freaks

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Oh! Gunquit
Oh! Gunquit | La Región

Esta es la playlist de Oh! Gunquit

► Zig zag wanderer- Captain Beefheart

► What´s inside a girl-The Cramps

► Privato Idaho - B-52´S

► Casbah- Sandy Nelson

► Down on the street - The Stooges

► I got friends -Warmduscher

► Let´s live - Aaron Neville

► Yes sir, I can boogie - Baccara

► Looking at you - MC5

► I'll bet you -Funkadelic

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