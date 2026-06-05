La playlist de...Oh! Gunquit, grupo de exotic Sci-fi surf-punk freaks

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Oh! Gunquit, trompeta +hula -hoop
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Esta es la playlist de Oh! Gunquit
► Zig zag wanderer- Captain Beefheart
► What´s inside a girl-The Cramps
► Privato Idaho - B-52´S
► Casbah- Sandy Nelson
► Down on the street - The Stooges
► I got friends -Warmduscher
► Let´s live - Aaron Neville
► Yes sir, I can boogie - Baccara
► Looking at you - MC5
► I'll bet you -Funkadelic
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