La playlist de... The Loved Ones

La playlist de The Loved Ones.

▶ Mary Mary — The Paul Butterfield Blues Band

▶ Snatch It Back and Hold It — Junior Wells

▶ What Do I Have to Do to Prove My Love to You — Marva Whitney

▶ The Girl That Radiates That Charm — Arthur Alexander

▶ I Get So Excited — The Equals

▶ Father's Name Is Dad — Fire

▶ The Trains — Nashville Ramblers

▶ I Can't Wait Until I See My Baby's Face — Dusty Springfield

▶ Don't Blow Your Mind — The Spiders

▶ On the Road Again — The Lovin' Spoonful