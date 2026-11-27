LA REVISTA
La playlist de... The Loved Ones
LA REVISTA
La playlist de The Loved Ones.
▶ Mary Mary — The Paul Butterfield Blues Band
▶ Snatch It Back and Hold It — Junior Wells
▶ What Do I Have to Do to Prove My Love to You — Marva Whitney
▶ The Girl That Radiates That Charm — Arthur Alexander
▶ I Get So Excited — The Equals
▶ Father's Name Is Dad — Fire
▶ The Trains — Nashville Ramblers
▶ I Can't Wait Until I See My Baby's Face — Dusty Springfield
▶ Don't Blow Your Mind — The Spiders
▶ On the Road Again — The Lovin' Spoonful
Contenido patrocinado
También te puede interesar
LA REVISTA
La playlist de... The Loved Ones
LA REVISTA
60s blues mod californiano+Ourense
LA REVISTA
La playlist de... Candela Liste
Lo último