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La playlist de.. Borvo
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► Angel of death - Slayer
► Desperate cry - Sepultura
► Fear of Napalm - Terrorizer
► I am the black wizard - Emperor
► Christians to the lions - Behemoth
► Painkiller - Judas Priest
► Into the crypts of rays - Celtic Frost
► Betrayer - Kreator
► Left to die - Death
► The calling - Misery Index
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La playlist de.. Borvo
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Galego + Metal extremo = Borvo
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La playlist de... Aldara Palmeiro Pazos
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