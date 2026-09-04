DIRECTO
Pleno ordinario del Concello de Ourense

La playlist de.. Borvo

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Borvo, grupo ourensano de metal extremo

La playlist de... Borvo, grupo ourensano de metal extremo.
La playlist de... Borvo, grupo ourensano de metal extremo. | La Región

► Angel of death - Slayer

► Desperate cry - Sepultura

► Fear of Napalm - Terrorizer

► I am the black wizard - Emperor

► Christians to the lions - Behemoth

► Painkiller - Judas Priest

► Into the crypts of rays - Celtic Frost

► Betrayer - Kreator

► Left to die - Death

► The calling - Misery Index

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