Esta es la playlist de Greasy Belly

► Philby — Rory Gallagher

► Carry Me Home — AC/DC

► Bring It On Home To Me — Sam Cooke

► The Farmer’s Daughter — Merle Haggard

► Ramble On — Led Zeppelin

► Hotel Illness — The Black Crowes

► Dirty Work — Steely Dan

► Getting In Tune — The Who

► It Hurts Too Much To Cry — Leroy Powell

► Old Trauma — Myron Elkins