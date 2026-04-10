LA REVISTA
La playlist de... Greasy Belly
LA REVISTA
Esta es la playlist de Greasy Belly
► Philby — Rory Gallagher
► Carry Me Home — AC/DC
► Bring It On Home To Me — Sam Cooke
► The Farmer’s Daughter — Merle Haggard
► Ramble On — Led Zeppelin
► Hotel Illness — The Black Crowes
► Dirty Work — Steely Dan
► Getting In Tune — The Who
► It Hurts Too Much To Cry — Leroy Powell
► Old Trauma — Myron Elkins
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