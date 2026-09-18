La playlist de... The Speedways

► Straight Into Darkness - Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers

► Ask Me Why - The Beatles

► Is This What I Get For Loving You - The Ronettes

► Live It Up - Mental As Anything

► Maybe I Know - Lesley Gore

► Good Mourning/Black Friday - Megadeth

► Ain’t Nobody - Chaka Khan

► Promises - Buzzcocks

► Message To My Girl - Split Enz

► Cradle To The Grave - Motörhead