La playlist de... Gerardo Urchaga

Esta es la selección musical de Gerardo Urchaga, guitarrista de Los Chicos y director en Folc Records

► Halitosis AWEFUL KANAWFUL

► You shouldn’t call the doctor (if you can’t afford the bills) DR. FEELGOOD

► Either Way THE CONCRETE BOYS

► Gente pija CASA DRAGÓN

► Death Letter Blues SON HOUSE

► El Diablo THE BO DEREK’S

► Little black bat JONATHAN RICHMAN

► Back in the red THE CELIBATE RIFLES

► Two guitars, bass and drums THE YOUNG FRESH FELLOWS

► Temple of Mirth THEE CHA CHA CHAS

