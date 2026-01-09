GRUPO DE ROCK
La playlist de... Gerardo Urchaga
► Halitosis AWEFUL KANAWFUL
► You shouldn’t call the doctor (if you can’t afford the bills) DR. FEELGOOD
► Either Way THE CONCRETE BOYS
► Gente pija CASA DRAGÓN
► Death Letter Blues SON HOUSE
► El Diablo THE BO DEREK’S
► Little black bat JONATHAN RICHMAN
► Back in the red THE CELIBATE RIFLES
► Two guitars, bass and drums THE YOUNG FRESH FELLOWS
► Temple of Mirth THEE CHA CHA CHAS
